Telangana BJP to go solo in upcoming elections: State chief

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana will always contest elections alone, stated the party’s state president, N Ramchander Rao. He clarified that the party would go solo in the upcoming local body elections as well as the assembly elections.

Ramchander Rao also demanded that chief minister A Revanth Reddy respond to the “deteriorating health conditions of students in government hostels.”

He alleged that students in hostels are not being provided with proper food and called for an investigation into incidents of contaminated food, urging the government to take necessary action.

