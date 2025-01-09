Telangana CM issues orders for timely payment of gram panchayat staff salaries

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered the higher officials of the panchayat raj, rural development and finance department to ensure that payments for all the gram panchayat staff are paid on the first of every month as timely as the government employees receive their salaries.

There are 92,351 gram panchayat staff working in the state, and Rs 116 crore needs to be released every month to meet their salaries and wages.

During a review meeting he held with the ministers, senior Congress leaders and higher officials including chief secretary A Santhi Kumari at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Thursday, January 9, Revanth Reddy has instructed the departments concerned to expedite the payment of salaries every month through the green channel.

He also instructed the officials to ensure speedy payment of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), specifically pointing out that the wages for the works done since April last year were yet to be paid.

Revanth Reddy directed the officials to take steps to secure funds meant for panchayat raj and rural development from the centre before the end of the financial year, and to utilise those funds for various developmental works in the rural areas.