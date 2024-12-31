Telangana cybersecurity police arrest 7 from Rajasthan

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested 7 cybercriminals from Rajasthan, who were allegedly involved in cybercrime in the state.

The arrested have been identified as Sourabh Singh Roy, 22, Devendra Kumar Saran, 25, Rahul Vaishnav, 19, Nitin Sisodiya, 25, Naveen Kumar, 22, Kuldeep Meena, 21 and Sahil Khan, 24, all natives of Rajasthan.

The police seized one laptop, 9 mobile phones, a four-wheeler, and Rs 97,000 in cash from the arrested individuals.

They were involved in the offences of business investment fraud trading fraud and digital arrest cases, according to a police statement.

These arrests were made following the 27 arrests made by the TGCSB from Rajasthan earlier in September, and the subsequent investigations.

The TGCSB said that the arrested individuals were involved in 189 cases in Telangana in which 9 crores were lost, and 2223 cases across India.

TGCSB also identified other criminals who acted as the main agents in the opening of the mule accounts and who were found absconding at the time of arrest in September.

The arrested accused were brought to Telangana after obtaining transit warrants and were produced in court, the police added.

Arrests in September

Four teams from TGCSB camped in Rajasthan and carried out this operation in September 2024 as part of its ‘zero tolerance’ policy against cyber crimes which led to the arrests of 27 alleged criminals, which became a major breakthrough for the Telangana cyber security force.

“The TGCSB has recently formed a Special Operations Wing as part of a strategic approach to conduct centralized and large-scale interstate operations to curb cyber crimes. This was the first operation carried out by this special operations wing,” said TGCSB director Shikha Goel.

“These accused who are involved in 2223 cyber crimes across India, including 189 cases in Telangana, in which the total amount lost is Rs 9 crore have willingly allowed their accounts to be used for conducting cybercrimes. Their crimes included business and investment, trading, and digital arrest cases,” said the official.