Telangana DCA raids quack clinics, seizes drugs worth Rs 50K

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Tuesday, May 20, raided the premises of quacks, claiming to be Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs). Drugs worth Rs 50,147 were seized.

DCA officials raided Sri Balaji Clinic in Rangareddy district and First Aid Centre in Mahabubabad district and discovered substantial quantities of medicines stocked for sale without a verified drug license. Thirty-nine drugs, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics, IV fluids, and medical devices, were seized.

DCA officials warned that the impact of misusing steroids can lead to serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular complications, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health, officials said.

Further investigations are on.