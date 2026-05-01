Telangana Dy CM Bhatti assures support to family after CPRO Madhusudhan’s death

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, May 1, visited the residence of late CPRO Maraboyina Madhusudhan in Miryalaguda and assured full support to the bereaved family, describing the deceased as a man of strong values and unwavering professional commitment.

Expressing deep sorrow, Bhatti said Madhusudhan’s dedication to journalism and his perspective towards society made him an inspiration to many. “His loss is not just for the family, but a personal loss to me as well,” he said while consoling family members.

During the visit, Bhatti interacted with Madhusudhan’s wife Jyothi and mother Parvathamma, offering condolences and encouragement. Responding to the family’s concerns, the deputy CM assured that Jyothi, currently working on deputation as a coordinator with the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) in Hyderabad, would be supported in securing a permanent transfer to Hyderabad or Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The family also sought assistance for Madhusudhan’s son, Venkat Suraj, who has completed his B Tech. Bhatti assured that he would personally take responsibility for helping the young man find a suitable job in a corporate company.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, the deputy CM said the family would be cared for like his own and urged them to approach him directly for any future needs.