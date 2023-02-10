Telangana: Four killed in van-car collision in Rangareddy

They were returning home after a wedding in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Hyderabad:In yet another incident of highway accidents, four persons were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Friday

The accident occurred at Tummalur Gate on Hyderabad-Srisailam highway when a DCM van rammed into a car.

Four persons travelling in the car died on the spot. They were identified as B. Yadaiah (35), M. Srinivasulu (35), H. Keshavulu (33) and E. Ramaswamy (36).

The deceased were residents of Pothepalli village of Nagarkurnool districts. According to police, the deceased were earning livelihood by cooking in weddings. They were returning home after a wedding in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

The collision occurred in the early hours of Friday near MAK project at Tummalur Gate.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

