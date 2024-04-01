Telangana govt declares holiday today on Hazrat Ali’s death anniversary

Telangana government has declared a holiday today commemorating Shahadat Hazrat Ali that falls on the 21st of the holy month of Ramzan.

Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for March 31, but it has been changed to April 1.

Optional holiday on Hazrat Ali’s death anniversary

However, the holiday has been declared as optional, not a general one.

In a release, it was stated, “In partial modification of the orders issued in G.O.Rt No 1633, GA (SPL.E) Dept. dated 12.12.2023, notifying the General Holidays and Optional Holidays, Government hereby declares 1.04.2024 as optional holiday on the occasion of Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA), instead of 31.02.2024, declared earlier.”

Telangana government declares holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

Earlier, the government announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

As per the Telangana calendar, the government has declared holidays on April 11 and 12. It mentioned April 11 for ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ and April 12 for the ‘Following day of Eid’.

The government may change the holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr as the celebration of the festival is based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

If the crescent moon is sighted on April 9, Eid will be celebrated on April 10; otherwise, it will be on April 11.

The government has also announced a holiday for Jummat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan.