Telangana govt issues brochures on child rights protection

Hyderabad: Satyavathi Rathod, Telangana State Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women and Child Welfare, issued booklets to Village Child Protection Committees on Monday.

The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights held a virtual conference with all district authorities, including DWOs, Child Welfare Committees, District Child Protection Units, and Bala Raksha Bhavans, in collaboration with the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare.

Speaking about the event, the State minister for tribal welfare and Women & Child Welfare department Satyavathi Rathod said, “We are enforcing strict measures against those who conduct PCPNDT (Preconception and prenatal diagnostic tests). Nutrition kits programme for adolescent girls will be launched soon by the government.”

“All the members of the Village Child Protection Committee should use this booklet to strengthen the system of child protection and development at the village level in order to address child issues such as child marriage, child labor, child sexual abuse and rape, and school dropouts in Telangana,” she added.

Telangana state commission for protection of child rights’ chairperson Srinivasa Rao said, ‘These handbooks will help create more awareness on children’s rights and help the people in assisting in protecting children’s rights. Brochures on children’s issues and rights have been printed in Telugu, Urdu and English.”