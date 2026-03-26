Telangana govt mulls pilot project to address nutrition deficiencies in kids

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to examine the feasibility of implementing the recommendations proposed by eminent economist Karthik Muralidharan across 29 government school complexes under the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) to address nutritional deficiencies in pre-primary and primary-level children as a pilot project.

Muralidharan met the Chief Minister at the Legislative Council Hall on the sidelines of the ongoing Assembly session, where he discussed nutritional deficiencies and learning ability gaps among children aged 0 to 10 years in the state.

He highlighted the future health complications that may arise from nutritional deficiencies during early childhood, as well as the psychological distress students may endure later in life if they do not receive proper care at the primary level.

He suggested measures that need to be taken to overcome these challenges.

Revanth Reddy informed Muralidharan that they have already been paying special attention to these specific issues. He explained that budgetary allocations have been made to provide breakfast in schools, in addition to mid-day meals.

Muralidharan also suggested that, along with the existing workers and helpers in Anganwadi centres, an additional staff member coould be appointed specifically for the purpose of providing nutritious food to the children.

Officials informed that there is a possibility of appointing an additional person, designated as “Poshan Sakhi,” to provide nutritious food to children at Anganwadis.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the matter in collaboration with Muralidharan.