Telangana govt promotes 55 senior rank police officers

Hyderabad: Telangana promoted 18 Additional Superintendents of Police (Addl. SP) to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and 37 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police through a government order on Friday.
State’s DGP Anjani Kumar, on his Twitter handle, expressed his gratitude towards the state government and also congratulated the promoted cops.
Following the issuance of the order, the promoted officers were directed to report to the Director General of Police’s (DGP) office.
In May, the state government promoted three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the 2005 batch of Telangana cadre to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP).