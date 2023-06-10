Telangana govt promotes 55 senior rank police officers

Hyderabad: Telangana promoted 18 Additional Superintendents of Police (Addl. SP) to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and 37 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police through a government order on Friday.

Telangana Govt has promoted 18 addl SP to SP and 37 DSP to addl SP rank on the occasion of #TelanganaFormationDay celebrations.



The @TelanganaDGP congratulates to all the police officers and gratitude to the Govt of #Telangana.#TelanganaTurns10 pic.twitter.com/QYeyMh34Kl — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 9, 2023

State’s DGP Anjani Kumar, on his Twitter handle, expressed his gratitude towards the state government and also congratulated the promoted cops.

It is a great feeling of joy to announce that on the occasion of Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu Govt has promoted 18 addl SP to SP and 37 DSP to addl SP rank.



Hearty congratulations to all the police officers and gratitude to the Govt of Telangana. — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) June 9, 2023

Following the issuance of the order, the promoted officers were directed to report to the Director General of Police’s (DGP) office.

In May, the state government promoted three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the 2005 batch of Telangana cadre to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP).