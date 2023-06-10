Telangana govt promotes 55 senior rank police officers

Telangana GO promoting senior rank police officers released
Hyderabad: Telangana promoted 18 Additional Superintendents of Police (Addl. SP) to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and 37 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police through a government order on Friday.

State’s DGP Anjani Kumar, on his Twitter handle, expressed his gratitude towards the state government and also congratulated the promoted cops.

Following the issuance of the order, the promoted officers were directed to report to the Director General of Police’s (DGP) office.

