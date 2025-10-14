Telangana Jagruti president Kavitha calls for cancellation of TGPSC Group 1 exams

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha staged a protest at Chikkadpally Central Library on Tuesday, October 14, calling for the cancellation and reconduct of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 exams.

Jagruti leaders were stopped at the Central Library gate by the police and were not allowed to enter or interact with the students.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha said, “If the government had conducted recruitments transparently, why was there a need to issue appointments overnight? Why is the government afraid to release the papers of those who got jobs?”

Kavitha has alleged that the government has violated the Presidential Order and given jobs to 8 non-locals, and asserted that Telugu and Urdu medium candidates have been subject to ‘injustice’.

She criticised both the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, saying that the previous government was defeated for its ‘injustices’ and pointed out that Congress, which had promised 2 lakh jobs, and the job calendar, has only filled 50,000 old jobs and failed to issue a single new notification.

TGPSC Group 1 pleas to be heard in the High Court on Oct 15

The Telangana High Court, on September 24, suspended an earlier order by a single bench which had asked TGPSC to re-evaluate the results of the Group 1 exams.

It had also directed all petitioners to file written submissions by October 10 and posted the matter for hearing on October 15.

In view of this, Kavitha has stated that if the Division Bench does not deliver a favourable verdict, she will approach the Supreme Court on the Group 1 issue.