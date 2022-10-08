Telangana: Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is BJP’s candidate for Munugode by-poll

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced that Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy will be its candidate for the Munugode assembly by-poll.

Earlier, Reddy challenged the state IT minister K T Rama Rao to prove the allegations of ‘Quid pro quo’ levelled against him or to be ready to face defamation.

This was in response to KTR’s tweet where the state IT minister alleged that Reddy’s company received Rs 18,000 crore contract and in turn, he joined the BJP.

The BJP leader said, “It’s time to call spade a spade. I openly challenge Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao. Mr. @KTRTRS I am giving you 24 hrs time. Either you prove the allegation levelled against me about the quid-pro-quo nexus or be ready to face defamation.”

Also Read Telangana: Rajgopal Reddy threatens KTR with defamation lawsuit

Reddy, a former Congress MLA from the same constituency resigned this year stating he was unhappy with Congress.

In a press conference that was held on August 3, Reddy said that he was unhappy with Munugode’s development.

“I am unhappy. The people who voted for me are unhappy. Is Munugodu not in Telangana? I have achieved nothing in the last three years as the MLA. Who is this post for? I have tried my best to bring our issues to light, but has the state government heard us?” he had expressed.

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy reacted to Reddy’s resignation to the party and the state Assembly and said that the action of now former MLA is equivalent to ‘suicide’.

Revanth also alleged that Rajagopal has joined the BJP for the sake of his own business interests.

Meanwhile, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced that K Prabhakar Reddy will be the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) candidate for the Munugodu by-election. He reportedly took this decision after going through the reports submitted by local leaders, activists, and district party leadership.