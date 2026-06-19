Telangana plans modern grain silos across 20 locations

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to modernise its paddy storage infrastructure by establishing technology-driven grain silos at 20 locations across 10 major paddy-producing districts, Irrigation and Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday, June 19.

The proposed silo network, with an initial gross storage capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes, is intended to supplement the state’s existing procurement and storage infrastructure. The initiative is aimed at strengthening post-harvest management, reducing storage losses and improving the efficiency of grain movement across Telangana.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between the minister and representatives of grain storage and logistics companies, including FAMSUN Storage Engineering Company Limited’s grain silo technology division. Company representatives made a detailed presentation on automated grain handling and storage systems.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government would assess the costs involved before taking a final decision on adopting the technology. He also clarified that the new storage infrastructure would complement, rather than replace, the existing procurement system, a press release said.

SHGs to be key for procurement

The minister said Self-Help Groups (SHGs) operating IKP procurement centres and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) would continue to play a key role in paddy procurement and grain management activities.

During the presentation, company representatives outlined automated grain handling systems covering intake, quality testing, storage and dispatch. They said mechanised unloading systems could help address labour shortages during peak procurement seasons, particularly in April and May when high temperatures affect labour availability.

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Under the proposed system, grain would be sampled, tested and digitally approved before unloading. Automated mechanisms would then transfer grain into storage facilities, reducing manual handling and improving operational efficiency.

According to the presentation, the technology could reduce vehicle turnaround time at procurement and storage centres from several days to nearly one hour, helping ease congestion and improve logistics.

The companies also showcased digital monitoring systems that track temperature, moisture and storage conditions through sensors. Automated aeration and scientific pest management measures are designed to maintain grain quality and minimise storage losses during long-term storage.

STATE PLANS MODERN SILOS AT 20 LOCATIONS UPGRADING PADDY STORAGE NETWORK



Uttam Reviews Technology-Driven Automated Grain Storage Systems



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Telangana government is preparing to modernise its paddy storage infrastructure with… pic.twitter.com/GA5sfaaxvm — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) June 19, 2026

Representatives highlighted the integration of dedicated rail connectivity with the proposed infrastructure, enabling faster movement of grain from procurement centres to consumption hubs while maintaining quality standards during transportation.

Bangladesh’s modern grain storage infra cited

During the discussions, company representatives cited Bangladesh’s modern grain storage infrastructure as an example of large-scale scientific grain management and preservation.

Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the companies to submit detailed proposals identifying suitable locations, storage capacities and implementation strategies for the proposed silo network.

He said the government would examine the proposals as part of its broader efforts to strengthen procurement, storage and distribution systems while ensuring uninterrupted procurement services for farmers through the existing network of SHGs, IKP centres and PACS.