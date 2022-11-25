Telangana Public Services Commission to fill up 9168 vacancies

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will be filling up 9,168 group-four vacancies via direct recruitment under the Telangana State Public Services Commission.

The announcement was made by finance minister T Harish Rao under GO (Government Order) number 175.

Big announcement!



9,168 Group-IV vacancies be filled by Direct Recruitment through TSPSC#Telangana Govt under #CMKCR Garu, the leader who is serving & fulfilling the promises & wishes, accorded Permission for filling-up of such huge number of posts.

Best wishes to aspirants. pic.twitter.com/4YBgHRAp0q — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) November 25, 2022

The GO stated that after a thorough examination, it was decided to fill up the said posts. Further, details such as local cadre-wise vacancy positions, roaster, points, qualifications etc will be obtained from the concerned departments.

The details are to be provided by Special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries to the government and heads of various departments.