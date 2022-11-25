Telangana Public Services Commission to fill up 9168 vacancies

Details such as local cadre-wise vacancy positions, roaster, points, qualifications etc will be obtained from the concerned departments.

Updated: 25th November 2022
Telangana: TSPSC Group II, IV notifications to be released post-Munugode bypoll
Hyderabad: The Telangana government will be filling up 9,168 group-four vacancies via direct recruitment under the Telangana State Public Services Commission.

The announcement was made by finance minister T Harish Rao under GO (Government Order) number 175.

The GO stated that after a thorough examination, it was decided to fill up the said posts. Further, details such as local cadre-wise vacancy positions, roaster, points, qualifications etc will be obtained from the concerned departments.

The details are to be provided by Special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries to the government and heads of various departments.

