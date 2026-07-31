Telangana RERA extends project completion deadline by 4 months

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has extended the completion timelines of all eligible RERA-registered real estate projects in the state by four months due to the impact of the prevailing war conditions in West Asia.

According to the order issued by TGRERA, the extension applies to all registered real estate projects whose completion date, revised completion date, or extended completion date falls on or after February 28, 2026.

The authority said the decision was taken by treating the prevailing West Asia situation as a force majeure event under the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The four-month extension has been granted to help ensure the smooth completion of projects while protecting the interests of homebuyers.

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TGRERA also clarified that projects with completion timelines falling between February 28, 2026, and July 31, 2026 will now have their completion deadline extended up to November 30, 2026.

The authority further stated that developers are not required to submit separate applications or pay any fees to receive the extension.

The decision follows an advisory issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which allowed Real Estate Regulatory Authorities to extend project registration and completion timelines for projects affected by the prevailing situation in West Asia.