Telangana: 38 govt school students hospitalised due to food poisoning

Hyderabad: As many as 38 students of Bodiyathanda Government Primary School in Telangana’s Konijerla mandal were rushed to a hospital due to food poisoning on Friday, January 30, with 10 of them said to be critical, a day after 45 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meals at a government primary school in Sangareddy district

It was not immediately clear what led to food poisoning. However, the students showed symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. Villagers, parents, and school staff immediately arranged for the affected students to be taken to the Khammam Government Hospital.

All of them are currently receiving medical treatment.

Some students are critical

Doctors stated that the condition of around 10 students remains critical due to food poisoning. Medical teams are closely monitoring the health of the affected students and continuing the necessary treatment, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and other officials reached Khammam Government Hospital. They interacted with hospital staff and gathered details regarding the condition of the students.

45 students fall in Venkatapur

In a similar incident on Thursday, January 29, as many as 45 students fell ill after they were served mid-day meals at the government primary school in Telangana’s Venkatapur village of Sangareddy district.

According to local reports, while serving the food, the students complained of a foul smell emanating from one of the curries. However, authorities reportedly ignored their complaints, and soon after, some of them began vomiting and getting stomach pain.

A total of 23 students were quickly shifted to the Narayankhed government hospital.