Hyderabad: Defence nod clears way for Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence has granted working permission to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDC), Hyderabad, to undertake works related to the Gandhi Sarovar Project at Bapu Ghat.

According to an official order issued by the Department of Defence (Lands), permission has been accorded for the use of 83.814 acre of defence land located in the Artillery Centre, Golconda, subject to the terms and conditions specified in the approval. The order states that the permission has been granted under the Ministry of Defence’s Equal Value Infrastructure (EVI) policy.

Approved land parcels

The approved land parcels are located in Bandlaguda, Hyderguda and Quila Mohd Nagar villages across Gandipet, Rajendranagar and Golconda mandals. The total valuation of the land mentioned in the order is Rs 533.42 crore.

The clearance is expected to facilitate the implementation of the Gandhi Sarovar Project, a key component of the Telangana government’s broader Musi Riverfront Development Programme.

According to the government, the programme aims to rejuvenate the Musi River corridor through riverfront development, environmental restoration, creation of public spaces, improved urban infrastructure and the development of cultural and recreational amenities along the river.

The proposed Gandhi Sarovar development at Bapu Ghat is envisaged as a major public waterfront project. Government officials have previously stated that the project is intended to enhance the area surrounding the historic memorial site associated with Mahatma Gandhi, while integrating it into the larger Musi riverfront redevelopment plan.

Telangana CM thanks Rajnath Singh

Following the approval, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy thanked Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army for granting permission to the state government to undertake work on the Gandhi Sarovar Project.

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In a statement, the CM said, “This approval marks an important milestone in the Government of Telangana’s vision for the comprehensive rejuvenation of the Musi River and the transformation of its riverfront into a vibrant ecological, cultural, and public asset for the people. We are grateful for the support and cooperation extended by the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army.”

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula expressed his sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh Ji, the Ministry of Defence, and the Indian Army for granting permission to the Government of Telangana to undertake work on its flagship Gandhi Sarovar… pic.twitter.com/Fvn7mEPBSF — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 19, 2026

The Defence Ministry’s approval follows an application submitted by MRDC through the NOC portal and clears a key requirement for the project to proceed on the identified defence land.

The order specifies that the working permission has been granted in lieu of defence land through the creation of Equal Value Infrastructure accruable to the Local Military Authority (Army).