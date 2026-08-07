Telangana SIR: Three days left for submitting enumeration forms

Hyderabad: With only three days left for the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharsan Reddy has appealed to all citizens to submit their forms as soon as possible.

The last date to submit the forms to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) is August 10; however, the CEO has asked people not to wait till the last day. Telangana has achieved a 100 per cent distribution rate, but only 77.86 per cent of the forms had been digitised by 6 PM on August 6.

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In case one needs any assistance, they can contact their concerned BLO through the mobile number given on the form. Once the form is completed, the BLO will collect it from the elector’s residence for their convenience.

Alternatively, the completed form may be submitted at the designated Collection Centre or the concerned Electoral Registration Office.

Electors may also submit the enumeration form online through the Election Commission of India (ECI) portal, without waiting for physical submission.

Citizens who were not available when the BLO visited their residence or have not yet received the enumeration form may visit the ECI portal to identify the details and contact number of their concerned BLO.

Failure to submit the duly filled form within the stipulated time may result in the elector’s name not being included in the draft electoral roll, which will be published on August 17.

Voters can file objections till September 16. All objections must be disposed of by October 15, and the final electoral rolls will be published on October 19.