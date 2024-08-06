Telangana: TGSPDCL identifies 12,692 damaged, unsafe transformers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) during a survey has identified 12,692 damaged, broken and rusted poles and 1,300 unsafe and unfenced distribution transformers in its jurisdiction.

These assets of the TGSPDCL pose a risk of electrocution to citizens and the company is planning to take up rectification works on war footing. As many as 1846 defected poles were identified in the Metro Zone, 3386 in Rangareddy zone, 6,800 in Medchal zone and 660 in the Rural Circle.

The survey, which began on June 24, covered 3,380 feeders in 44 towns and cities in combined districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda. TGSPDCL officials conducted the exercise of mapping of its assets, including poles, distribution transformers, conductors, ring main units and other equipment.

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing director Musharraf Ali Faruqui had asked the officials to start the rectification works on a war-footing basis. An amount of Rs.25.50 crore has been allocated to take up repair works by the SPDCL management.

Faruqui asked the TGSPDCL officials to simultaneously take photos of the repaired work, along with GIS coordinates, had to be updated and registered in the mobile app when claiming the bills for the works. The step according to the company is mandated in order to check misappropriation of funds.

During a survey held to identify the issues, TGSPDCL gathered information about 3,285 feeders, 4.46 lakh survey points such as poles, dynamic thermal rating structures, and conductors with GIS mapping. Teams led by assistant engineers conducted a detailed assessment of power distribution assets, covering each pole and transmission cable.

As part of the strengthening of the electricity distribution system, the SPDCL has developed the TGAIMS (TGSPDCL GIS Asset Inspection & Maintenance System) mobile application to technically identify faults in the 33 kv, 11 kv and LT network, which includes poles, distribution transformers, conductors, RMUs and other equipment.