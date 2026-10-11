Telangana woman stages protest outside husband’s home

Hyderabad: A woman and her four children staged a protest outside her 35-year-old husband’s house in Kukunoorpally mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday, October 11.

Sameera alleged that her husband, Mohammad Hidayat, had married another woman following frequent disagreements between them.

According to reports, Hidayat and Sameera are from the same village and got married around 10 years ago. They have four children together.

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Sameera went to her husband’s residence with their children to protest against the situation and seek a resolution to the dispute.

She also appealed to village elders to intervene and help settle the matter.