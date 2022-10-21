Telangana: Yadadri Temple receives ‘Green Place of Worship’ award

Hyderabad: The famous spiritual capital of Telangana, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta, has been given the ‘Green Place of Worship’ award by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for the years 2022 to 2025.

Vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority, G Kishan Rao, in his statement, said that the temple has been presented the award for having complied with 11 norms.

“There are preservation of the 13th Century Swayambhu Temple (self-manifested) deity untouched in the cave; rock preservation outside the temple premises; and innovative air-conditioning design that had 100 percent centralised air-conditioning and ducting designed without affecting the temple walls”, described the officer.

The main factor of the temple which has bought it a ‘platinum rating’ was the innovative daylighting access into the main temple through a sun pipe. It can draw natural light at triple height.

The other factors were the continuous supply of fresh air ventilation and exhaust systems, net windows across four orientations enabling cross ventilation, and the fact that the main temple and its components were built completely in Krishna Sila, thus reducing heat and load on the AC system.

Other features of the area which were considered for the award included the extensive greenery of more than 40 percent of the total site area to address the heat island effect, a 14 lakh capacity pond for devotees, availability of clean drinking water, parking space for devotees and shuttle service facilities.

Minister of Urban Development, KT Rama Rao (KTR) expressed his happiness on the award received by the temple. He also acknowledged the chief minister of Telangana stating, “Hon’ble CM KCR Garu has demonstrated that a blend of glorious culture/heritage & sustainable green solutions can work brilliantly.”