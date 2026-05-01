‘TG Organics’ to act as a liaison between genuine organic farmers, buyers

Hyderabad: With a view to provide genuine organic products to its citizens while promoting organic farming, Telangana government, Telangana government is coming up with an App named ‘TG Organics’ which will be launched by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on May 4 from Tandur in Vikarabad district.

More than 500 farmers who have been certified by the Telangana Organic Certification Authority have been listed in the TG Organics App, where more than a hundred products including vegetables, fruits and food grains have been listed for sale.

The TG Organics App enables location-based search within 50 km radius, where the customer has the flexibility to choose from the available farmers in that search criteria.

Also Read Telangana becomes top state in natural farming

According to a report submitted in the Lok Sabha on April 12, Telangana stood in the top position in terms of natural farming in the country.

Around 5.53 lakh hectares in Telangana are under organic/natural farming, and more than 4.52 lakh farmers are adopting the natural farming method.

There are 489 clusters under the National Mission on Natural Farming in the state, covering 24,736 hectares. In March 2026, kits were distributed to 61,125 new farmers for the kharif season rollout.