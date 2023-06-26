Three-day anti-drug campaign in Hyderabad concludes today

Hyderabad: A three-day statewide anti-drug campaign that was launched by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TSPICCC) in Banjara Hills on Saturday will conclude today.

TSNAB, in collaboration with the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender Persons, launched a programme aimed at combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking, raising awareness, and educating youth.

Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) launches three-Day State wide Campaign in Collaboration with Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons. This momentous campaign orchestrated by TSNAB,…https://t.co/yorPlJ62gl pic.twitter.com/x58hGFmet5 — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) June 24, 2023

Marking the International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking on June 26, various events were organised as part of this campaign to engage the youth and empower them to join the fight against drugs.

Activities included an open competition to name the campaign’s mascot, an oath-taking ceremony where individuals enrolled themselves as anti-drug soldiers, cultural events, an expo, and a panel discussion.

On the first day of the campaign, chief guest and renowned actor Nikhil delivered a powerful speech emphasising the importance of collective action in combating the drug menace. He urged young men and women to abstain from drugs.

At the launch of 3 days State-Wide Campaign on the occasion of #InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse and Illicit Trafficking, 2023 today at ICCC Banjara Hills by @actor_Nikhil , @CVAnandIPS– CP @hydcitypolice & Director, @TS_NAB, Smt. Bharathi Hollikeri – Spl Secretary to Govt. pic.twitter.com/bjSUVKftgg — Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (@TS_NAB) June 24, 2023

Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand while addressing the public at Banjara Hills informed that the Telangana government had been implementing stringent measures to tackle drug menace.

Stating that Mission Parivarthana will be initiated in all academic institutions across the state, C V Anand urged citizens to join the group of anti-drug soldiers.

Expressing his gratitude the commissioner presented mementoes and appreciated the TSNAB team for organising the campaign.