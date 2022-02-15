Trending Pics: Nick Jonas with newborn, Hrithik Roshan’s GF, Pataudi couples & more

Mumbai: Celebrities make sure to keep their fans updated by sharing their daily routine glimpses and we get to know what our favourite stars are up to, all thanks to social media. Wondering which tinsel town pictures took over social media by storm today? From V-day’s celebrations to a few throwback clicks, check out some of the viral photos of the day below.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently made a big announcement in which they revealed that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. Ever since then, a couple of photos Nick and Priyanka with babies are going viral on social media. Among them, Nick’s old photos holding his baby niece Alena Rose is going crazy viral on internet.

Image: Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shared a loved-up post with Malaika Arora, borrowing lines from a Bill Withers song to caption a photo of Malaika and himself: “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone/It’s not warm when she’s away/Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone/And she’s always gone too long/Any time she goes away.”

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a collage of three pictures which featured, her mom and dad (Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi), one with her bhaiya and bhabhi (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan) and another with her sister and brother-in-law (Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu). She captioned, “TO MY ICONIC VALENTINE’S’.

Sussanne Khan on Monday praised musician and actor Saba Azad, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a photo of Saba on stage at an event in Mumbai. She captioned the post, “What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink.” She also geo-tagged the location as Soho House in Mumbai. Saba responded to the post and wrote, “Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night.”

On her first wedding anniversary, Dia Mirza shared a glimpse of her wedding video on social media. The video featured sweet snippets from her and Vaibhav’s wedding. The couple is celebrating currently in Coorg.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen dropping her little one Taimur Ali Khan to school on Tuesday morning.

Katrina Kaif has shared a wam Valentine’s Day post on Instagram with her husband Vicky Kaushal. She dropped three adorable pictures which show the two of them sharing hugs and kisses. Check them out below.