Troubles hit Cocktail 2, many songs reportedly scrapped

Mumbai: Bollywood’s fresh on-screen trio – Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the much-anticipated release of Cocktail 2. However, latest industry buzz suggests that the film’s journey to the big screen hasn’t been as smooth as expected, with last-minute challenges reportedly surfacing just weeks before its release.

The first signs of trouble appeared after the launch of the film’s debut track, Jab Talak. Despite being backed by a strong promotional push and significant investment, the song has not performed to expectations, with its numbers failing to pick up pace. The lukewarm response has reportedly triggered concern within the team, prompting a major rethink of the film’s music strategy.

According to ongoing industry chatter, key members of the film’s creative team including composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and producer Dinesh Vijan are currently working behind closed doors to revamp the entire album. In what is being seen as a bold and urgent move, several songs have reportedly been scrapped, with new tracks being developed from scratch in a race against time.

There are also discussions about bringing an international artist on board to boost the album’s appeal and generate fresh buzz around the project. With high stakes attached to the film and expectations riding on its star cast, the makers appear determined to course-correct before release.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 has already generated considerable anticipation, thanks to its casting and positioning as a stylish, youth-centric entertainer. While the last-minute reshuffle has raised eyebrows, the team is hopeful that these changes will ultimately enhance the film’s overall impact.

With its release slated for June 19, all eyes are now on whether this eleventh-hour overhaul will pay off or add to the pressure surrounding one of the season’s most talked-about Bollywood releases.