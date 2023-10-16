TSRTC to run 24 Hyderabad-Vijayawada buses from October 18

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced to operate 24 buses through Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Vijayawada from October 18.

Taking the requests of passengers into consideration, the TSRTC officials informed that people living near JBS and Secunderabad or their surroundings do need to travel to Mahatma Gandhi station to board a bus.

According to TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, these bus services will be very useful to those staying at Bowenpally, Secunderabad, JBS, Tarnaka, Habsiguda and Uppal areas.

Notably, there will be no change in the ticket fare as well, said the TSRCT official.

Meanwhile, passengers can visit TSRCT’s official website for advance reservations of these services.