Two more Pakistani actresses getting married after Mawra Hocane

Islamabad: After the internet went into a frenzy over Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani’s dreamy wedding, another wave of celebrity nuptials is set to take over social media! Two more popular Pakistani actresses, Anmol Baloch and Kubra Khan, are getting married this month.

Anmol Baloch’s Wedding Details

Anmol Baloch, currently winning hearts with her hit drama Iqtidar, is all set to begin a new chapter of her life. Reports confirm that the actress will be tying the knot this month with a non-industry man. It is being said that Anmol is marrying Omair Baig, the son of a minister and a businessman serving as the Director of Baig Group. Fans are eagerly waiting for more glimpses from her big day!

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s Wedding

Another much-anticipated celebrity wedding is that of Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed. The duo, best friends for over a decade, are set to exchange vows in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. While the exact wedding dates remain under wraps, the couple’s pre-wedding festivities are already in full swing in Pakistan.

With these upcoming star-studded weddings, February is turning out to be the month of love in Pakistani entertainment! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more exclusive updates and dreamy wedding pictures.