UAE: 3 visas that allow expats to stay without a job or business

Expatriates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can buy a house, get an Emirates identity card, and sponsor their family members’ visas even if they don’t have any job or business there. This is because the UAE offers residence visa which allows anyone to stay in the Emirates.

There are three types of self-sponsored residence visas listed below which expatriates can avail to stay in the Emirates.

(1) Remote Work Visa – One year

With the Remote Work Visa (well-known as a digital nomad visa), expats can stay in the Emirates and work remotely.

The visa is valid for one year and also allows remote workers to sponsor their family members in the UAE.

You can only apply for the visa if you meet the following conditions

The first and foremost requirement is that expats should be clear from criminal record

You will have to provide proof of employment, such as a letter from your employer, a contract, or evidence of freelance work

Your monthly income should be at least 12,853 Dirhams or its equivalent in a different currency.

The intended duration of stay

Passport with a minimum of six months’ validity.

A valid health insurance covering your residency in the UAE.

(2) Real estate investor visa – two- or 10-year visa

You can either obtain a self-sponsored residence visa for two years or apply for the Golden Visa, which is good for ten years, depending on how much money you have invested in UAE real estate.

Two-year residence visa for real estate investors:

You can apply for the Property Investor Visa through the Dubai Land Department’s (DLD) Cube Center if you or your spouse jointly own property worth at least Dh750,000 or equal amounts of property.

Golden Visa for real estate investors

You can be eligible for a Golden Visa if you own property worth Dh2 million or more.

The criteria for obtaining a Golden Visa through real estate investment are listed below.

Real estate investors who buy a home valued at least Dh2 million are eligible for a Golden Visa.

Investors can also obtain a Golden Visa when purchasing a property with a loan from specific local banks.

When buying one or more off-plan properties for at least Dh2 million from recognised local real estate companies investors can obtain Golden Visa.

(3) UAE Retirement Visa – five years

There is a Visa offer for retirees who are above the age of 55

Senior citizens with the required age can apply for a long-term visa of five years.

Here are the requirements to get a retirement Visa

The visitor must be 55 years old or more at the time of retirement

He/she should have worked for not less than 15 years inside or outside the UAE,

Visitors who own a property or properties of no less than Dh1 million,

Have financial savings of no less than Dh1 million or have a monthly income of Dh20,000 (Dh15,000 a month for Dubai),