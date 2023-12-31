UAE: Canadian expat wins second salary of Rs 5L per month for 25 years

Abu Dhabi: A 54-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Canadian expatriate won a second salary of 25,000 dirham (Rs 5,66,658) per month for the next 25 years in Emirates Draw’s latest game, Fast5.

The winner, Robert Burkovski, bagged the mega prize after he matched five out of 42 digits of the winning sequence at the draw.

Burkovski has become the fourth winner of the FAST5 grand prize in less than six months since the game’s launch.

He is a consultant by profession and moved to UAE 18 months ago for business and lifestyle change.

Burkovski plans to use the money for daily necessities like housing, groceries, and children’s activities, aiming to make their family’s life more comfortable.

How to participate in Emirates Draw?

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

The organization has three fast growing games, MEGA7, EASY6 and FAST5, which generate millions of dirham weekly.

FAST5 is an weekly contest held every Saturday that offers participants the opportunity to win a life-changing grand prize of 25,000 dirham every month for 25 years.

Emirates Draw, also announced a staggering 200 million dirhams (Rs 4,53,70,11,070) grand prize up for grabs on New Year’s Eve, December 31.

Participants can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available in both Android and Apple stores.