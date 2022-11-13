UAE: Firms to be fined heavily for non-compliance with Emiratisation criteria

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) on Friday called on private sector firms to meet Emiratisation targets within the next 50 days or face hefty fines, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The firms that fail to meet the Emiratisation targets will be fined an average of 6,000 Dirham (Rs 1,31,503) per month or 72,000 Dirham annually, starting from January 2023.

The target is to raise Emiratisation rates with a growth of 2 percent in skilled jobs in companies that employ 50 employees or more.

Also Read UAE reduces visa validity for expats at free zones

Private sector companies,

50 days left to achieve the Emiratisation target.

If you’re a company with at least 50 employees, the target is increasing your Emiratisation rate by 2% of skilled jobs before January 1, 2023. pic.twitter.com/auBb1dgcUk — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) November 11, 2022

The aim is to raise this rate to 10 percent by 2026. The step aims to create more than 12,000 job opportunities annually for citizens across all economic sectors.

Also Read UAE lifts all COVID-19 related restrictions

The decisions come in line with the goals of the Nafis initiative, the federal program that aims to increase the competitiveness of the Emirati workforce and facilitate the employment of the country’s nationals in the private sector.

“We reaffirm our belief in developing the UAE labour market in partnership with the private sector to help achieve an improved business environment and investment climate that encourages companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and talented people from all over the world to work in the UAE, especially in strategic sectors,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“Adhering to the legislation regulating the labour market is ultimately in the interest of private sector companies and their employees,” it added.