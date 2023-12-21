UAE issues new law on mental health

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government has issued a Federal Law on mental health aimed at safeguarding patient rights and ensuring the highest quality of mental health care.

The law pertains to all mental health matters, including psychiatric patients, facilities, and institutions, including those in free zones.

The law aims to regulate the relationship between psychiatric patients and their caregivers while providing necessary healthcare based on the best standards and practices, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

It also redefines the terms mental health and psychiatric patients in accordance with the latest practices and concepts in the field.

Patients now have the right to a comprehensive explanation of their rights within any mental health facility, as well as the right to file grievances and complaints.

The law ensures patients’ right to retain their jobs without restrictions and safeguards them from any form of emotional, physical, or sexual exploitation.

The law establishes patient care plans, medical insurance, education, and recreational activities, and advocates for their rights after discharge from a mental health facility.

The patient is guaranteed access to psychotherapy and psychiatric medication, and treatment plans must be fully explained to them.

Monitoring committees in the Emirates will oversee mandatory patient admissions, supervise facilities, verify commitment to standards, review patients’ rights committee reports, and address complaints and objections.

The patients’ rights committee of each emirate will safeguard psychiatric patients’ rights, address complaints, and implement necessary measures.

The law establishes regulations for voluntary substance abuse treatment and outlines the responsibilities of the mental health establishment.

The law imposes various penalties for violators, including imprisonment and a fine ranging from Dirhams 50,000 (Rs 11,33,398) to Dirhams 200,000 (Rs 45,33,593).