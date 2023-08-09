UAE schools begin hiring spree, here’s a list of jobs and salaries

Dubai: Several school operators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have started a recruitment drive as its growing expat population demands quality education.

At present, there are around six newly developed schools that are expected to recruit academicians in the 2023-24 calendar year and more often there arises a huge demand for recruit academic professionals in teaching and admin positions.

There are several major school operators in the UAE such as GEMS Education, Taaleem, and Nord Anglia Education who have completed a number of recruitment drives over the past year, with many more in the pipeline.

Nord Anglia International School and the British International School in Abu Dhabi organise an annual recruitment drive in November.

HR Director at Taleem, Talat Sheerazi informed the educational institution will conduct a recruitment drive as they open the new British school in Jumeirah. Currently, this institution has 3,000 employees.

“Whether admin or ancillary or teachers, we seek to hire the best staff. We hire from the UK, North America, the Middle East, and Asia,” said Talat Sheerazi quoted by Gulf News.

Average paying scales

Depending on the school, teachers can be offered from Dirham 5,000 (Rs 1.1 lakh) to Dh 22,000 (Rs 496237.06). Here is a list of some average salaries, according to Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites.

A computer science teacher at an Asian curriculum school can earn up to Dh 8,000.

Elementary school teachers at a British curriculum school can earn Dh 13,000 initially.

Physical education teachers (PT) at a UK curriculum school can earn from Dh 9,000.

Inclusion teachers in Dubai can earn from Dh 11,000.

The key account manager can earn from Dh 20,000.

A school principal in an Asian curriculum school can earn from Dh 25,000.