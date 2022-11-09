UAE: Woman runs fake domestic worker recruitment Instagram page; fined Dh 50K

Abu Dhabi: A woman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been fined Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,07,752) for creating a fake account on Instagram for domestic worker recruitment, local media reported.

The Fujairah Federal Court of First Instance has ordered the woman to pay the fine after a victim filed a lawsuit through the police’s smart application.

Also Read UAE man fined Rs 2L for sending insulting voice note over WhatsApp

As per a report by Khaleej Times, the woman took Dirham 8,500 (Rs 1,88,305) from the victim in exchange for recruiting a domestic worker.

The woman introduced him to the domestic worker, but he did not receive her papers and identification documents to be able to complete the legally required procedures.

Also Read UAE man fined for calling police 15 times, using foul language

When the woman failed to do so, he filed a report with the police.

Initially, the woman denied the charges against her, claiming that the relevant documents the victim needed were confiscated by the delivery driver.

It is reported that during the Public Prosecution investigation the woman admitted that she was working as an intermediary in the recruitment of manpower without obtaining a permit from the competent authorities.