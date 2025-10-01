US pledges security guarantees to Qatar after Israeli strike

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting Qatar expanded security guarantees, declaring that any attack on the Gulf nation’s sovereignty or territory will be treated as a direct threat to American security.

The order, released on Wednesday, October 1, and dated September 29, states that Washington will take “appropriate measures” to defend both US and Qatari interests, including diplomatic, economic and, if necessary, military responses. The White House said the move strengthens Washington’s defence commitments to Qatar, highlighting Doha’s role as a mediator in regional and international disputes.

The directive instructs the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence, to maintain joint contingency plans with Qatar for a rapid and coordinated response to foreign aggression.

The Secretary of State is also tasked with reaffirming the pledge to Qatar and working with allies to provide complementary support.

The decision comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologised for an air strike on Doha on September 9, which killed a Qatari security officer and several members of a Hamas negotiating delegation.

Israel said the strike targeted Hamas leaders meeting in the capital to discuss a US-backed ceasefire plan for Gaza.

According to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the apology was delivered during a phone call involving Trump, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Netanyahu. Netanyahu acknowledged the attack as a mistake and pledged that Qatari territory would not be targeted again.

Al Thani welcomed the US guarantees, stressing that Qatar rejects any infringement on its sovereignty and expects full protection for its citizens and residents. Trump, for his part, said the United States would stand firmly by Qatar, underscoring that it is now official US policy to safeguard the Gulf state’s security and territorial integrity.

