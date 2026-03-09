Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recently found himself at the centre of wild rumours claiming that he was preparing to get married for the fourth time. His name was initially linked to actress Laiba Khan and later to another actress, Vaneeza Sattar, sparking widespread speculation on social media.

Shoaib Malik, however, strongly reacted to the rumours and warned that he would take legal action against anyone spreading false information about his personal life. He dismissed the reports as baseless and urged people to stop speculating.

Now, actress Vaneeza Sattar has also broken her silence, revealing how the rumours affected her personal life and family. During a recent television appearance, she dismissed the claims as “baseless and fabricated,” adding that she has never even met the cricketer.

Vaneeza shared that she initially laughed off the rumours, thinking they were just a joke. However, as the speculation continued to grow, the situation started affecting her personally. She revealed that she began receiving phone calls about the news, and even her mother was contacted by friends and relatives who had read the rumours online.

She further stated that spreading such unverified stories is wrong because it impacts people’s real lives. “I have never even met Shoaib Malik. I don’t know where these rumours started,” she said, expressing disappointment over how quickly false information spreads.

Shoaib Malik’s official statement

Malik had earlier issued a lengthy public statement on March 1, 2026, condemning the “false and fabricated” stories about his personal life. He clarified that he has only been married twice, first to Sania Mirza, following the legal conclusion of his earlier union, and currently to actress Sana Javed.

He explained that his marriage with Sania Mirza ended in early 2023 by mutual consent, and both decided to co-parent their son. Only after that did he remarry. “I’ve always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family. However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted,” Malik said in his statement.

He also expressed concern over how the rumours have affected his loved ones, especially his son Izhaan Mirza Malik, who is now old enough to read such stories online.

“I feel this has reached a point where it must be addressed. My son is now at an age where he will read these false and fabricated stories. These accusations, spread for views and mere pennies of earnings, are causing distress to those I care about,” he wrote.

He further urged people to act responsibly and warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals or organisations that continue to spread false rumours about his personal life.

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002 and later tied the knot with tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010. The couple separated in 2024 and share a son, who currently lives with Mirza. Malik later married actress Sana Javed on January 20, 2024.