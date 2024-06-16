Video: Mild tension in old city of Hyderabad as cattle carrying truck stopped

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in the Old City of Hyderabad after a cattle carrying truck was stopped at Tadbund.

As per the details of the incident, the tension was triggered after Shah Inayat Gunj police, along with a group of cow vigilantes, stopped the truck. The driver of the truck was threatened.

When All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi came to know about the incident, he asked MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig, corporator of Ramnaspura division Mohammed Khader, Kishan Bagh Corporator Hussaini Pasha, and Corporator Zafar Khan to reach the spot.

Protest in old city of Hyderabad

They reached the spot and protested against the actions of the police and cow vigilantes. It is alleged that the truck contained only bulls and not cows.

Finally, the police dispersed the cow vigilantes and allowed the vehicle carrying cattle to reach its destination.

Police urge people to follow government guidelines

The Hyderabad police have beefed up security ahead of the Bakrid celebrations on Monday and urged people to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

Sneha Mehra, South Zone DCP, told ANI, “It is a request that let us celebrate this festival of Eid together within the guidelines given by the department and by the government. We hope that once the sacrifices of the animals are completed, the waste material is properly disposed of in GHMC bins so that we can keep our city neat and clean. Once the animal carcass or any material is left outside this range, there is a high chance that diseases can spread.”

“We have ensured that proper arrangements are placed in all the masjids so that the prayers are completed peacefully. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the festival is celebrated peacefully,” she added.

Meanwhile, the prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has also urged Muslims to follow the government’s guidelines and refrain from sharing pictures on social media.