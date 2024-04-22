Video: Passenger attacks driver in Telangana, TSRTC staff stalls 45 buses in protest

Hyderabad: Around 45 hired buses were stalled in protest by TSRTC drivers due to the attack on the Vikarabad depot driver Ramulu by Nawaz, a passenger.

On Monday, in Vikarabad district, drivers of hired buses belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation staged a protest against a passenger who assaulted a driver of a private bus.

The incident occurred when Nawaz, a passenger, questioned the driver about the delay of starting the bus and the driver and conductor replied they were having lunch and will leave in five minutes.

However, in anger, Nawaz started abusing and assaulting driver Ramulu.The Vikarabad police have booked a case and are investigating the incident. The hired bus drivers stopped the buses and held an impromptu protest, demanding action against the accused Nawaz.

Also Read Ola told to pay Rs 1L to Hyderabad customer as cab driver abruptly ended trip

TSRTC officials confirmed that a complaint has been lodged at the police station and a case has been registered and the buses resumed to service later.

In February, a 28-year-old Hyderabad woman who assaulted a TSRTC bus conductor was arrested.

In the video of the incident on January 31, the woman can be seen creating a nuisance on a TSRTC bus and using abusive words. She also kicked the TSRTC bus conductor.

During the altercation, the woman was heard threatening the conductors of the bus that belongs to Hayatnagar Depot-1, Hyderabad. She was later traced and arrested in the case.

Also Read Video: Hyderabad woman held for assaulting TSRTC bus conductor

The increased demand has led to physical attacks on TSRTC staff, with the management reiterating that such incidents will be taken seriously and that they will approach the police to book cases against the culprits.

The TSRTC bus drivers’ protest highlights the impact of the passenger’s actions on the bus services and the need for stricter measures to ensure the safety and well-being of TSRTC staff.