A fire erupted in Sector 19 of Maha Kumbh tent city, Prayagraj on Sunday, January 19 reportedly due to a cooking cylinder explosion.

Around 20-25 tents were destroyed, according to Dainik Bhaskar. Fire tenders are on-site managing the situation.

No injuries have been reported so far.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh mela area in Prayagraj. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos: https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Z6CxfTDuL2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2025

This is a developing story, further details will be added.