Villagers block road over drinking water shortage in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: Residents of Munigalaveedu village in Nellikuduru mandal, Mahabubabad district, staged a road blockade on Monday, April 21, protesting the village and mandal administration’s alleged negligence in addressing the drinking water crisis.

Speaking with the media, the villagers claimed that for the past 10 days, two open wells and three borewells supplying water to the gram panchayat have been in a defunct state.

“When we urged the panchayat secretary and the mandap parishad development officer (MPDO), they said there were no funds for the repair work. They asked us to mobilise money and promised to reimburse after the bills are paid,” said a villager.

The villagers said that the previous BRS government had provided a water tank and a tractor for drinking water. “At present, none are working,” they alleged, adding, water is being supplied for private events. “The gram panchayat officials supply water to these functions by charging Rs 500 per tanker,” said another villager.

Villagers said they had set aside political differences and, with the help of gram panchayat workers, removed the motor from the open well. However, the village administration has yet to repair it.

They warned that if the defunct motors are not fixed immediately and the gram panchayat tractor is not used to supply drinking water, they will resume their protest.