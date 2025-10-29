Warangal farmer loses it all as Cyclone Montha flattens paddy field

Hyderabad: Gadagoni Sudershan, a farmer from Madannapet village in Narsampet mandal of Warangal district, Telangana, woke up on Wednesday morning, October 29, only to see his hard-sown paddy crops flattened across the field, due to incessant rains caused by Cyclone Montha.

His paddy crop was ready… pic.twitter.com/9bI1qjA7Xa — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 29, 2025

His paddy was ready for harvest, but the crestfallen farmer could do little as strong winds and rain damaged the painstakingly cultivated crop. His chilly crop, grown on black soil, which was at an early stage, was inundated with water. Cotton crops in the area also suffered heavy damage.

The overflowing of an irrigation tank located adjacent to his farm was the cause.

He claimed that he lost four acres of his crop due to untimely rains, and sought help from the state government for the losses he suffered.