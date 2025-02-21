Wash away sins digitally? ‘Photo snan’ at Maha Kumbh for just Rs 1100!

The world knows AI as Artificial Intelligence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it American-Indian, now we witness a new rendition, ‘Artificial Immersion’ with a new start-up offering a ‘digital snan’ at Maha Kumbh at the price of Rs 1,100.

In a video that is going viral on social media, a man by the name of Deepak Goel is seen offering a ‘digital photo snan’ where he asks his customers to send their photos via WhatsApp which he then prints and takes for a dip in the Sangam at Maha Kumbh.

The service seems perfect for those unable to travel as Deepak promises a snan within 24 hours as a resident of Prayagraj. He charges a price of Rs 1,100 for the service, making for the most cost effective washing of sins.

The internet is in a whirl, with some people seeing it as a mockery of faith while others share their amusement over the matter. “Should we also send a list of paap which need to be washed off?” commented one user on X while others gave a tit-for-tat answer saying, “I’ll send you my photo on WhatsApp make sure to give me a holy dip in the Kumbh! And you send me your photo, and I’ll print it out and place fresh Rs 1100 notes in front of it.”

Others expressed dismay at the use of passport size photos for the ritual saying “But it’s not full body snan, it’s just the face or head”, another person said “What is the cost of full body photo? Aur agar photo dub gaya toh me mar jaaunga ya jinda bachunga?? (if the photo drowns, will i still be alive?)”

