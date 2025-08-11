Islamabad: Actress Hania Aamir has sparked controversy after a viral video showed her standing on a moving motorbike while a man drove it. Instead of sitting behind the rider, the actress was seen balancing on her feet, a stunt that triggered widespread criticism for its recklessness.

Among those condemning the act was Shaniera Akram, wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram, who took to Instagram to express her disappointment. Sharing the clip on her story, Shaniera wrote, “I worked so hard for so many years with hospitals and doctors to try to influence the youth of Pakistan to wear helmets and ride safely. This is like a dagger to my heart! Celebrities have the power to influence millions. It breaks my heart when this is abused.”

Calling the stunt “terrifying” and “irresponsible,” she stressed the responsibility public figures hold towards their audiences. Shaniera clarified she has nothing personal against Hania but urged her to “know better” and set a safer example.

The video was shared by Hania as a lighthearted response to latest dating rumours with singer Asim Azhar. Captioning it, she wrote: “Make space for a chill girl, kids. Also, don’t lie. You like his music too.”

Hania was recently spotted at Asim’s concert, vibing to his performance, an appearance that fueled speculation about the former couple’s relationship.