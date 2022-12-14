Watch: Pakistani groom gifts bride a donkey on wedding day; know why

Getting wedding gifts is one of the most challenging tasks as both the bride and groom must know each other’s choices and likes in order to make them feel special on their wedding day.

However, the unusual gift given by the Pakistani groom to his bride on their wedding day has attracted the attention of netizens.

But some people have a strange sense of gifting because this Pakistani groom presented his wife with a donkey at their wedding.

The Pakistani YouTuber Azlan Shah— groom documented the gift in a video clip he posted on Instagram, and it received a great response on social media.

At the wedding reception, Azlan Shah surprised his bride with a baby donkey and the reason is heart-warming.

In the video clip, the groom, Azlan, appears asking someone to bring the gift he brought for his bride, Warisha.

In the video clip, Azlan said the reason behind this is very simple, “She loves donkeys, and so do I,” pointing out that donkeys are actually very hardworking and loving animals.”

“Ab Sawal hai kae Ghadda hi kyu?’ – Azlan explaining himself. This Wedding Gift from Azlan to Warisha is hilarious and the most cutest – Best part is they both plan to adopt the baby donkey! Azlan&Warisha, finally came to a conclusion – Certainly the most energetic couple ever!” says the caption of the video.

Posted six days ago, the video has amassed more than 3.04 lakh views.

Watch the video clip below:

Azlan explained that the donkey’s son was not separated from his mother, which is why he brought her with him.

The bride was also overjoyed after seeing the gift and the little donkey loved it. She also caresses the little donkey and pats his head.

As per other photos shared on their Instagram handles, the couple named their little donkey ‘Bhola’. In one of the photos shared a day ago, the couple was seen posing happily with their donkey, captioned as “hum aur hamara bhola”.

An Instagram user wrote, “Animals are animals. If you can pet a horse, cow, dog, even monkey or giraffe or lion etc, why can’t other animals? Why are you being so negative about them?” Another user commented, ”Appreciate your love for animals but don’t use them as props for wedding shoots please.”