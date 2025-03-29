Watch: Satellite debris spotted across Saudi skies

The event posed no significant risk to populated areas.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2025 1:09 pm IST
A map published by the International Astronomy Center (IAC) displaying the path and location of a satellite observed across Saudi skies. The map highlights the satellite's trajectory with marked coordinates and timestamps, providing astronomical insights into its movement over the region.
Map by the International Astronomy Center (IAC) showing the trajectory of a satellite observed across Saudi skies. Photo: IAC

The debris of a Starlink 5314 satellite was spotted blazing across the sky over Saudi Arabia, captured by Khaled Al-Baridi from the Al-Bukayriyah region in Al-Qassim, according to the International Astronomy Centre (IAC).

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

In a post on X, the IAC said that the satellite, identified as Starlink 55678, re-entered Earth’s atmosphere at approximately 7:27 pm local time on 27 March. Moving north to south, it was visible from several major cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, and Madinah.

Also Read
Video: Woman slaps security officer at Prophet’s Mosque, police investigate

Watch the video here

Originally launched on February 17, 2023, Starlink 5314 was part of SpaceX’s global satellite network. The IAC confirmed that the satellite burned up almost entirely upon re-entry, with only minor debris expected to reach Earth. The event posed no significant risk to populated areas.

MS Creative School

The re-entry created a brilliant visual spectacle, sparking interest among astronomers and skywatchers. Events like these highlight the increasing presence of satellites in orbit and the importance of sustainable space management.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2025 1:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button