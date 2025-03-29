Watch: Satellite debris spotted across Saudi skies

The debris of a Starlink 5314 satellite was spotted blazing across the sky over Saudi Arabia, captured by Khaled Al-Baridi from the Al-Bukayriyah region in Al-Qassim, according to the International Astronomy Centre (IAC).

In a post on X, the IAC said that the satellite, identified as Starlink 55678, re-entered Earth’s atmosphere at approximately 7:27 pm local time on 27 March. Moving north to south, it was visible from several major cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, and Madinah.

سقوط قمر صناعي تمت مشاهدته قبل قليل في سماء السعودية



تمكن صديق مركز الفلك الدولي الأخ خالد البريدي من منطقة البكيرية في القصيم من تصوير سقوط حطام قمر صناعي، وبعد إجراء حسابات فلكية قام بها مركز الفلك الدولي تبين أن القمر الصناعي الذي تمت مشاهدة سقوطه هو القمر الصناعي "ستارلينك… pic.twitter.com/vXZmRDKoft — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) March 27, 2025

Originally launched on February 17, 2023, Starlink 5314 was part of SpaceX’s global satellite network. The IAC confirmed that the satellite burned up almost entirely upon re-entry, with only minor debris expected to reach Earth. The event posed no significant risk to populated areas.

The re-entry created a brilliant visual spectacle, sparking interest among astronomers and skywatchers. Events like these highlight the increasing presence of satellites in orbit and the importance of sustainable space management.