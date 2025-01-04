Watch: Sheikh Mohammed celebrates accession day by honouring his wife Sheikha Hind

On January 4, 2006, Sheikh Mohammed became the ruler of Dubai.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2025 10:33 am IST
Watch: Sheikh Mohammed celebrates accession day by honouring his wife Sheikha Hind
Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum (Photo: DMO/X)

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has dedicated his accession day to his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum.

On January 4, 2006, Sheikh Mohammed became the ruler of Dubai.

He thanked Sheikha Hind, acknowledging her as the cornerstone of their family and a source of unwavering support throughout his life and leadership.

Also Read
UAE: Indian nurse becomes overnight crorepati by winning Rs 70 cr in Big Ticket

“Every year on January 4, we have traditionally replaced the Accession Day celebrations with a different kind of tribute,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a post on X.

“This year, I would like to dedicate January 4th to my wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum. She is not just my partner in life, but my supporter, my strength, and the one who has always been by my side through it all.”

Watch the video here

He continued, “Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, Mother of the Sheikhs, has always been and will continue to be a friend, a companion, and a source of kindness.”

“Sheikha Hind is one of the most compassionate, generous, and benevolent people I know. She is the foundation of my home, the cornerstone of my family, and my greatest supporter throughout my journey.”

Also Read
Dubai airport braces for busiest January on record

He added, “My greatest wish for Sheikha Hind is that Allah protects you, fills your life with joy, and keeps the love between us strong forever. You are the first and most beautiful part of my journey, the soul and heartbeat of Dubai.”

Sheikh Mohammed urged everyone to be loyal to those who deserve it.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2025 10:33 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button