Watch: Sheikh Mohammed celebrates accession day by honouring his wife Sheikha Hind

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has dedicated his accession day to his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum.

On January 4, 2006, Sheikh Mohammed became the ruler of Dubai.

He thanked Sheikha Hind, acknowledging her as the cornerstone of their family and a source of unwavering support throughout his life and leadership.

“Every year on January 4, we have traditionally replaced the Accession Day celebrations with a different kind of tribute,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a post on X.

“This year, I would like to dedicate January 4th to my wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum. She is not just my partner in life, but my supporter, my strength, and the one who has always been by my side through it all.”

الإخوة والأخوات …



تعودنا في كل عام في الرابع من يناير استبدال احتفالات يوم الجلوس وتخصيصها بشكل مختلف.



وأحب تخصيص يوم الرابع من يناير هذا العام لزوجتي الشيخة هند بنت مكتوم، رفيقة دربي، وعوني وسندي وظهري في هذه الحياة .



هند بنت مكتوم.. أم الشيوخ.. كانت وستبقى الصديقة ..… pic.twitter.com/e9IiivJ0tq — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 3, 2025

He continued, “Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, Mother of the Sheikhs, has always been and will continue to be a friend, a companion, and a source of kindness.”

“Sheikha Hind is one of the most compassionate, generous, and benevolent people I know. She is the foundation of my home, the cornerstone of my family, and my greatest supporter throughout my journey.”

He added, “My greatest wish for Sheikha Hind is that Allah protects you, fills your life with joy, and keeps the love between us strong forever. You are the first and most beautiful part of my journey, the soul and heartbeat of Dubai.”

Sheikh Mohammed urged everyone to be loyal to those who deserve it.