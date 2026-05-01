Mumbai: Looks like B-town is buzzing with a new love story. For the past few days, speculations have been rife that Vijay Varma and Aaliya Qureshi are allegedly seeing each other. While neither of them has confirmed the rumours, their recent public appearances and social media chatter have only added more fuel to the fire.

In a fresh video that has caught fans’ attention, Vijay and Aaliya were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai in casual outfits. What stood out was that the two exited together and left in the same car, which quickly sparked speculation online. Fans and paparazzi have been closely tracking their movements, turning every sighting into a talking point.

The rumours come after Vijay Varma’s split with actress Tamannaah Bhatia in 2025, after dating for around two years. Since then, fans have been curious about his personal life, making these new link-up rumours even more intriguing.

Who is Aaliya Qureshi?

Aaliya Qureshi is a Mumbai-based actress, singer, and songwriter who gained recognition for her role in Jawan (2023), where she was part of Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen team. She is also known by her stage name “Jhalli” in the indie music scene and has released her debut EP Why Should I? along with several singles.

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in the crime-drama series Matka King, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 17, 2026. While the actors have remained tight-lipped, their recent outing has certainly kept fans guessing.