Mumbai: Celebrities and their statements around religion are becoming increasingly talked-about topics, often sparking debate and discussion online. The latest to grab attention is popular choreographer Terence Lewis, who has opened up about his personal journey with faith and a childhood experience that left a lasting impact.

Speaking on IIMUN’s Before I Became Me, hosted by Rishabh Shah, Terence shared how he grew up in a deeply religious environment and began questioning belief systems at a very young age.

Recalling his early curiosity, he said, “By the age of eight and nine he first read the bible and then re-read it at the age of 12… that’s when I started asking questions… there were a lot of discrepancies and the priests also couldn’t answer. At one point he said, get out, leave. You are asking too many questions.”

Terence also spoke about the emotional toll his questioning had on his family, especially his mother. Reflecting on that phase, he shared, “When I started to question religion, that was the hardest thing for my mother… I know I put her through a lot of grief.”

Drawing a clear line between faith and organised religion, he further added, “The Christian faith, not Jesus Christ… but the system, the church… why should I need to listen to this person’s version of the Bible, and why can’t I make my own decision.”

More about Terence Lewis

Terence Lewis is one of India’s most prominent contemporary dancers and choreographers, widely credited with bringing modern dance forms into the mainstream. He rose to fame as a judge on Dance India Dance, where his expertise and mentoring style made him a household name.

Over the years, he has choreographed for films, stage productions, and international platforms, and also founded the Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company to promote and nurture contemporary dance talent in India.