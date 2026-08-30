Wish to undertake Haj at least once: Minister Rayareddy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister of Higher Education Basavaraj Rayareddy has described Islam as one of the world’s greatest religions and expressed a desire to undertake the Haj pilgrimage at least once in his lifetime.

Speaking at a mass marriage programme organised by the Muslim community in Kuknoor on Sunday, August 30, Rayareddy said he does not frequently visit monasteries and temples but would like to make a pilgrimage to Makkah at least once.

“I have a desire to undertake Haj at least once. I do not frequently visit temples and monasteries, but I would like to go on Haj,” he said.

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Islam rooted in humanity, compassion

Rayareddy said Islam was a religion rooted in humanity and compassion, but misconceptions about the faith were being spread in society. He said the religion teaches people how to live responsibly and peacefully in society.

According to Rayareddy, the teachings of the Quran should not be viewed as being restricted only to Muslims. He said people from other communities could also study the Quran and understand its teachings.

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Ready to study the Quran

“The Quran is not limited only to Muslims. Anyone can read it. I am also ready to study the Quran,” he said.

The minister also appealed to people not to become religious fanatics or casteists. He said merely visiting a mosque or temple should not be considered sufficient, stressing the importance of following the positive values taught by different religions.

“People should not become fanatics or casteists. Merely going to a mosque and saying ‘Allahu Akbar’ or visiting a temple does not make everything right. We must adopt the good principles of all religions in our lives,” Rayareddy said.

His remarks came while addressing members of the Muslim community at the mass marriage event in Kuknoor.