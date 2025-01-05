World’s longest driverless train in Saudi Arabia now in full swing

Riyadh Metro, the largest in the Middle East and the longest driverless train in the world, completed its phased rollout on Sunday, January 5, as the much-anticipated Orange Line begins operations in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced.

This marks the completion of all six lines of the Riyadh Metro network in accordance with the roll-out plan announced when the project was inaugurated by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on November 27, 2024.

The Line 3 (Orange Line) stretches from east to west, with its stations spanning from Jeddah Road to the Second Eastern Ring Road, parallel to the Khashm Al Aan in the East, with a total length of 41 kilometers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Orange Line passengers can reach stations like Jeddah Road, Tuwaiq, Al Dawh, Harun Al Rashid Road, and An Naseem, which serves as an interchange station for the Orange and Purple lines.

RCRC has also announced the start of operations of three new stations on the Blue Line (Al Olaya – Al Batha Axis): Al Murooj, Bank Al Bilad, and King Fahad Library.

The Riyadh Metro’s first phase began on December 1 featuring three lines: Blue, Yellow, and Purple, followed by the Red Line and Green Line on December 15.

The operationalization of all six lines will improve connectivity across the capital and ease travel for both residents and visitors.

The network operates from 6:00 am to 12:00 am, and passengers can purchase tickets through the “Darb” mobile application or ticket offices at Riyadh Metro stations.