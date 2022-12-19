Your face will be your boarding pass: Abu Dhabi Airport

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport has started the trials of the biometric initiative for enhancing passenger journey.

Implemented by Abu Dhabi-based technology company NEXT50, the project sees cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions speed up airport check-ins and remove the need for passports and manual check-ins.

Next generation biometric solutions are being tested at self-service baggage touch points, immigration e-gates and boarding gates before implementing the technology across all passenger touchpoints in the airport.

Once the project is delivered, it will offer passengers a convenient, simplified, contactless and hygienic experience from “curb-to-gate”.

In addition, this will result in reduced wait times and less time queuing for passengers.

The systems will use hi-tech biometric cameras to verify passenger details along several touchpoints in the airport, which includes the self-service baggage drop, passport control, business class lounge, and boarding gates.

The technology uses smart cameras to take a picture of a passenger’s face and confirm whether or not they are allowed to travel. The same information is then used before boarding, to avoid having to submit documents again.

“We are excited to be leading the biometrics project at the UAE capital’s state-of-the-art International Airport as part of the Emirate’s digital transformation vision.” Ibrahim Al Mannaee, NEXT50’S Chief Executive Officer was quoted as saying by WAM.

“Once the project is fully realised, the airport will be the only airport in the region with biometric solutions implemented across all customer touchpoints, contributing to Abu Dhabi Airport’s vision to become the operator of the most technology-driven airport in the world, providing a seamless journey to all its passengers.” Ibrahim Al Mannaee added.

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, MD and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, commented, “The phase one deployment of advanced biometrics at Abu Dhabi International Airport further cements our commitment to shape the future of airport experiences by delivering innovation and technology that drives efficiency, convenience and service excellence.

“Upon final completion of the project, Abu Dhabi will be home to the world’s first airport to include every touch point in the biometric journey, providing travellers with a seamless, safe and secure passenger experience.”